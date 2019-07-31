Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparison side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|220.35
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
|argenx SE
|126
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of argenx SE is $150.5, which is potential 5.47% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 55.81%. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than argenx SE
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
