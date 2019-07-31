Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparison side by side

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.35 N/A -2.16 0.00 argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of argenx SE is $150.5, which is potential 5.47% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 55.81%. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than argenx SE

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.