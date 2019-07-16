Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparison side by side

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 245.03 N/A -2.16 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 564.93 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.