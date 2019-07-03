Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 265.12 N/A -2.16 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 88.3% respectively. About 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.