Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Both Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 18 1.25 24.56M 1.51 13.65 Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.00 17.28M 0.13 6.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Nova LifeStyle Inc. Nova LifeStyle Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 135,915,882.68% 10.7% 7.5% Nova LifeStyle Inc. 2,477,774,591.34% 4.8% 4%

Volatility & Risk

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a 2.48 beta which is 148.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Its rival Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 42.7 and 39 respectively. Nova LifeStyle Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Nova LifeStyle Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 4.3% respectively. About 7.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29% Nova LifeStyle Inc. -3.07% 12.33% 6.08% 17.14% -55.31% 78.18%

For the past year Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.