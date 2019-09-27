Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Reaches $19.14 After 8.00% Up Move; SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (SOHU) SI Decreased By 14.89%

SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU) had a decrease of 14.89% in short interest. SOHU’s SI was 1.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.89% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 411,500 avg volume, 4 days are for SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s short sellers to cover SOHU’s short positions. The SI to SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.87%. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 228,435 shares traded. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has declined 53.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHU News: 16/05/2018 – SOHU.COM CHAIRMAN URGES HOLDERS VOTE FOR LIQUIDATION PROPOSAL; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 29/05/2018 – Sohu.com Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Reorganization; 15/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE ADDED IQ, EA, BILI, SOHU, SE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Sohu; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Loss/Shr $2.39; 25/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC- QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOHU.COM INC. $ 2.39; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $2.50; 16/05/2018 – Sohu.com Inc. Chairman and CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders Regarding Special Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Sohu.com Stockholders Approved a Proposal for the Dissolution of Sohu Delaware

The stock of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 175,886 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRPThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $508.87M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $20.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ETH worth $40.71M more.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers , mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $398.17 million. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.54 million shares or 2.95% more from 22.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts holds 141,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0% or 22,594 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0.23% or 94,675 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 70,386 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25,235 shares. New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). 73,006 are owned by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Sei Investments holds 54,152 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 9,850 shares. Financial Engines Advisors Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 33 shares. State Street Corp holds 908,332 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo L P has invested 0.01% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Riverhead Cap Lc holds 4,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $508.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Analysts await Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ETH’s profit will be $8.51 million for 14.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.43% negative EPS growth.

