Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Comparing side by side

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) compete against each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 20 0.73 N/A 1.51 15.12 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 58 1.46 N/A 2.12 28.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Tempur Sealy International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.5% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 4%

Volatility and Risk

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Tempur Sealy International Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

On the other hand, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s potential downside is -0.50% and its consensus price target is $73.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares and 0% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Tempur Sealy International Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 1.33% 13.32% 18.01% 21.28% 0.32% 36.59% Tempur Sealy International Inc. -2.97% -1.79% 12.68% 27.95% 24.75% 48.29%

For the past year Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.