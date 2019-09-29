Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Comparing side by side

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) compete against each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 18 1.23 24.56M 1.51 13.65 Energy Focus Inc. N/A -0.02 8.83M -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. and Energy Focus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 135,466,078.32% 10.7% 7.5% Energy Focus Inc. 1,924,585,876.20% -78.5% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Energy Focus Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. are 1.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Energy Focus Inc. has 1.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energy Focus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.9% of Energy Focus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Energy Focus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29% Energy Focus Inc. 27.1% 26.42% -15.68% -37.96% -76.51% -15.78%

For the past year Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. had bullish trend while Energy Focus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. beats Energy Focus Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.