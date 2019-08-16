Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Valuation Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stock Price Rose While Caxton Raised Its Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 178,280 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 202,822 shares traded or 365.99% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” published on December 29, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Alternatives Review – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc by 576,080 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 14,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 13,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 100,216 shares. 31,531 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Pnc Financial Services Inc holds 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) or 537 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Automobile Association accumulated 17,623 shares. Comerica Bank holds 24,475 shares. Prudential has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 53,192 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company has 705 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 15,027 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,570 shares stake. Element Cap Mngmt Limited has 12,718 shares. Amer Gru invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).