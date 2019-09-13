Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019; Shorts at Misonix (MSON) Raised By 33.85%

Misonix Inc (NASDAQ:MSON) had an increase of 33.85% in short interest. MSON’s SI was 265,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.85% from 198,500 shares previously. With 62,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Misonix Inc (NASDAQ:MSON)’s short sellers to cover MSON’s short positions. The SI to Misonix Inc’s float is 3.43%. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 36,126 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s current price of $19.19 translates into 1.09% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 291,140 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $24,436 activity. 500 shares were bought by Klugewicz Sharon W, worth $10,389 on Tuesday, August 20. 500 shares were bought by Dwyer Joseph P, worth $11,787 on Tuesday, June 4.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $192.59 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

