Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019; Private Capital Management Decreased Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Holding

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s current price of $16.87 translates into 1.24% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 166,511 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) stake by 6.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 186,430 shares with $6.41M value, down from 198,856 last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp. now has $5.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 1.28M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%

Private Capital Management Llc increased Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) stake by 981,474 shares to 991,474 valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) stake by 124,923 shares and now owns 2.40 million shares. Smartfinancial Inc. was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 17.58% above currents $35.04 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “POSITIONED FOR GROWTH, ETHAN ALLEN OPENS NEW DESIGN CENTERS IN THE U.S. AND OVERSEAS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Operating income falls at Ethan Allen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.