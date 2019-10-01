Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019; MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVICOS DE ENGENHARI (MILTY) SI Decreased By 25%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s current price of $19.10 translates into 1.10% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 249,446 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 11/05/2018 – SPT ENERGY GROUP INC – ETHAN WU WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVICOS DE ENGENHARI (OTCMKTS:MILTY) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. MILTY’s SI was 300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3 days are for MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVICOS DE ENGENHARI (OTCMKTS:MILTY)’s short sellers to cover MILTY’s short positions. It closed at $1.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia S.A. (OTCMKTS:MILTY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Mills Estruturas E Servicos De Engenharia SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018.

Mills Estruturas e ServiÃ§os de Engenharia S.A. operates in the infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing industries in Brazil. The company has market cap of $412.77 million. It rents, sells, imports, and exports steel and aluminum tubular structures, and shoring and access equipment for construction works, as well as reusable concrete formworks; develops related engineering projects; and provides supervisory and optional assembly services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells, rents, and distributes aerial work platforms and telescopic handlers, and parts and components, as well as provides technical assistance and maintenance services for such equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $507.81 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

