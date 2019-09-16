Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019; Heartland Express Has 1.28 Sentiment

Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 68 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 53 decreased and sold holdings in Heartland Express Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 45.22 million shares, down from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Heartland Express Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 36 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc's current price of $19.35 translates into 1.09% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc's dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 224,771 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $20.49M for 21.95 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 276,177 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500.

Sib Llc holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. for 257,297 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 6.31 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 47,895 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 29,315 shares.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 22.38 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.54 million shares or 2.95% more from 22.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). 24,201 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Parkside National Bank owns 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 33 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 21,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Australia-based Amp Investors has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 26,614 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 42,277 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 819 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 202,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 25,979 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt L P reported 0.02% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 15,433 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 73,006 shares.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $514.46 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.