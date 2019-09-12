Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019; Blackstone Group LP Has Upped By $5.56 Million Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s current price of $18.94 translates into 1.11% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 181,910 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Blackstone Group Lp increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackstone Group Lp acquired 158,982 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Blackstone Group Lp holds 5.51 million shares with $195.90M value, up from 5.35 million last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 1.16M shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $503.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.54 million shares or 2.95% more from 22.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.05% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Toronto Dominion National Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0.02% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 305,402 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited invested in 107,509 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 65,585 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 2,277 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 155 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,833 were reported by Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Shell Asset reported 52,201 shares. Fin Engines Advsr Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 9,711 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 45,978 shares. Gruss & invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 874,459 shares. California-based Schnieders Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Proshare Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 16,577 are owned by Mackenzie. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv stated it has 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northern Trust accumulated 2.17 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 121,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 101,120 shares. Prudential reported 194,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 500 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 591,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,736 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp decreased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 77.86M shares to 102.08 million valued at $2.73B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pluralsight Inc stake by 421,800 shares and now owns 552,000 shares. Amalgamated Bk New York N Y was reduced too.

