Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to pay $0.19 on Jul 25, 2019; RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (RNSHF) Shorts Raised By 1.5%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.19 on Jul 25, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s current price of $21.09 translates into 0.90% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Apr 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 146,080 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 11/05/2018 – SPT ENERGY GROUP INC – ETHAN WU WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC

RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had an increase of 1.5% in short interest. RNSHF’s SI was 148,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.5% from 146,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1488 days are for RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s short sellers to cover RNSHF’s short positions. It closed at $49.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $560.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Among 2 analysts covering Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ethan Allen Interiors had 3 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Dougherty. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, February 4 to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 25,839 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,277 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,597 are held by Aqr Limited Liability. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 15,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 38,909 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 25,829 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited owns 28,880 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 33,918 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 22,938 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 9,435 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 10,717 shares.