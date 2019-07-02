Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to pay $0.19 on Jul 25, 2019; Chipmos Technologies – American Depositary SH (IMOS) Shorts Decreased By 8.11%

Chipmos Technologies Inc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:IMOS) had a decrease of 8.11% in short interest. IMOS’s SI was 40,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.11% from 44,400 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Chipmos Technologies Inc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s short sellers to cover IMOS’s short positions. The SI to Chipmos Technologies Inc – American Depositary SH’s float is 0.14%. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 9,837 shares traded. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) has risen 7.18% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IMOS News: 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 09/04/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES MARCH REV. $50.3M :IMOS US; 09/03/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC 8150.TW FEBRUARY REVENUE FELL 14.8 PCT TO TWD 1.21 BLN; 09/03/2018 – ChipMOS Feb Rev $41.3M; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 15/03/2018 – ChipMOS 4Q EPS 13c; 09/03/2018 – CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES FEB. REV. $41.3M :IMOS US; 09/03/2018 ChipMOS REPORTS FEBRUARY 2018 REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – ALERT: ChipMOS SECURES NT$12.0 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – CHIPMOS BOARD OKS CAPITAL REDUCTION PLAN, DIV DISTRIBUTION

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.19 on Jul 25, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s current price of $21.16 translates into 0.90% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Apr 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 362,262 shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 14,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 192,654 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 51,966 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 33,918 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 908,200 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 606,927 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 15,726 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Geode Cap Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 298,911 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc owns 41,847 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,610 shares.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $562.42 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 14.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Among 2 analysts covering Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ethan Allen Interiors had 3 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, February 4. The stock of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) earned “Neutral” rating by Dougherty on Tuesday, January 29.