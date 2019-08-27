Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Shares Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Freshford Capital Management Has Cut Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding as Share Price Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 223,154 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.81. About 398,044 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 10,000 shares to 421,500 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rtw Retailwinds Inc. by 233,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 17,623 shares. Axa invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Invesco reported 606,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 36,626 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 25,829 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 2.21M shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability owns 705 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.92 million shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt & Rech has 0.06% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 10,000 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 38,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

