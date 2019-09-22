Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Estre Ambiental Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Estre Ambiental Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Tuscan Holdings Corp. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Estre Ambiental Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares and 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.