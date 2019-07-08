Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 6 0.07 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Estre Ambiental Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Liquidity

Estre Ambiental Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Estre Ambiental Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Estre Ambiental Inc. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Summary

Estre Ambiental Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.