Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

As Conglomerates businesses, Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Estre Ambiental Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Estre Ambiental Inc. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares and 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend while B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Estre Ambiental Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.