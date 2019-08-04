Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) Comparing side by side

Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Estre Ambiental Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Estre Ambiental Inc. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 51.55% respectively. Comparatively, 0.17% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend while Mosaic Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Estre Ambiental Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.