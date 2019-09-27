Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Comparing side by side

Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 7.92M -3.96 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 14.43M 0.07 143.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Estre Ambiental Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Estre Ambiental Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 1,159,420,289.86% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 137,428,571.43% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Estre Ambiental Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Estre Ambiental Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 21.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. has -41.94% weaker performance while LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 2.07% stronger performance.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.