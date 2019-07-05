Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Estre Ambiental Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Estre Ambiental Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Estre Ambiental Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Estre Ambiental Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Estre Ambiental Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Estre Ambiental Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the competitors is -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Estre Ambiental Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. has -23.94% weaker performance while Estre Ambiental Inc.’s competitors have 16.26% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Estre Ambiental Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Estre Ambiental Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.77 and has 3.57 Quick Ratio. Estre Ambiental Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Estre Ambiental Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.04. Competitively, Estre Ambiental Inc.’s competitors are 8.29% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Estre Ambiental Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Estre Ambiental Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.