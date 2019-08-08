Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Comparing side by side

Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 261.93 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Estre Ambiental Inc. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Estre Ambiental Inc. Its rival GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc. beats Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.