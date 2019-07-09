Estre Ambiental Inc. (ESTR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Estre Ambiental Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Estre Ambiental Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Estre Ambiental Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Global Medical REIT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Estre Ambiental Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Estre Ambiental Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend while Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.