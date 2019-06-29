Estee Lauder (EL) Valuation Rose While Fundsmith Llp Has Raised Stake; Css Maintains Stake in First Majestic Silver (Put) (AG)

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 356,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10B, up from 6.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.24 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Css Llc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 273,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 3.72M shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 23/05/2018 – First Majestic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Silver Gets $75 Million Revolver; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 19/04/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SEES COFECE RESPONSE ON PRIMERO IN LATE APRIL; 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWL) by 20,200 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $123.99 million activity. Another trade for 98,262 shares valued at $14.96 million was sold by Freda Fabrizio. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million on Wednesday, May 8. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider Demsey John sold $7.14M. The insider MOSS SARA E sold $3.42M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of stock or 422,056 shares.