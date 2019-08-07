Estee Lauder (EL) Shareholder New England Research & Management Cut Position by $523,875; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Impala Asset Management Lifted Stake

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 11,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 2.13M shares traded or 55.39% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 95,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 180,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 5,467 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 132,202 are held by 1832 Asset Management L P. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Huntington Comml Bank has 4,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 9,850 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability owns 35,912 shares. First Interstate Bancorp owns 317 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.59% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 88,747 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 60,679 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 28,055 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.35% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Two Sigma reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 13,616 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 2.1% or 4.84 million shares. Amarillo Comml Bank invested in 1.4% or 30,093 shares. Baltimore invested 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northern Trust stated it has 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark Estates Incorporated has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc stated it has 255,574 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centre Asset Management Ltd has 240,587 shares for 7.37% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 202,837 shares. Capital Invest Serv Of America holds 199,365 shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. Argent Tru has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaller Grp Inc Inc reported 0.34% stake. Central Asset Invs Holding (Hk) holds 35,800 shares.