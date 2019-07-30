Estee Lauder (EL) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Weber Alan W Trimmed Holding by $1.02 Billion

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 996,577 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 848,160 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 96.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares to 16,770 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

