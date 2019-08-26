Estee Lauder (EL) Share Price Rose While New England Research & Management Cut Stake by $523,875; Arqule (ARQL) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 12.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.51 million, down from 12.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 414,600 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 11,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 518,144 shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 117,155 shares to 684,666 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research & Management stated it has 11,920 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 88,747 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.06% or 61,851 shares in its portfolio. Motco stated it has 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1,342 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation reported 0.01% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vision Cap accumulated 1.74% or 37,744 shares. Clough Cap Prns Lp accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.24% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Personal Finance Service reported 3,964 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 367 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 11,384 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Joho Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.46% or 16,462 shares. 77,707 are owned by Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.65 million activity.