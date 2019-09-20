Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Stake Maintained by Bath Savings Trust Co; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Position by $84.47 Million

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 38,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 36,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $192.92 lastly. It is down 37.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 499,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5.68M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961.89 million, up from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 11.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 13,758 shares to 964,826 shares, valued at $207.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,082 shares to 14,905 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,637 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,856 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.16% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3.70 million shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 46 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Brookmont Capital holds 2,744 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Llc has 0.22% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 11,900 are owned by Research &. Ballentine Ltd owns 1,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 79 shares. First Personal Services accumulated 0.21% or 3,974 shares. Saturna Corporation owns 2.47% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 459,427 shares. Wendell David Associates owns 23,389 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 5,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 52,100 are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Moreover, Fruth Investment Mgmt has 1.02% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 13,972 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.