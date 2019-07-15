Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Water Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.90 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $187.23. About 614,218 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. $1.52M worth of stock was sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, February 25 LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 422,056 shares. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36M. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock or 98,262 shares. $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by MOSS SARA E. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of stock or 8,187 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Llc stated it has 2,395 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 21,292 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 30,455 shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3,906 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 17,016 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.59% or 303,900 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 317 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group reported 8,443 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,066 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 3,355 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Finance Counselors holds 0.1% or 14,924 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 158,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kings Point Management stated it has 300 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 93.62 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.