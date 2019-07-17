Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $443,520 as Valuation Rose; Community Financial Services Group Lowered Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $368.09. About 1.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $190.4. About 172,033 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 42,300 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation holds 0.33% or 245,741 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,785 shares. Amp Invsts accumulated 117,901 shares. Waddell & Reed invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Lc reported 272,784 shares. Riverhead Ltd Com reported 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bankshares Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,819 shares. Amer Century has 0.39% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sei Investments owns 165,294 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 9,460 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,655 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 11,384 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 39,422 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Limited. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Liability reported 0% stake.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 11,179 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.52M were sold by Demsey John. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million was made by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million was made by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. 98,262 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 95.20 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantbot Techs LP has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,543 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 654,998 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,774 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,048 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birch Hill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,537 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund invested in 0.87% or 10,447 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,532 shares. Cap Research reported 2.05 million shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 2,410 shares. New York-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Lc has 2.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,839 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Company New York holds 2,410 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Crestwood Group Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 3,544 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,405 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

