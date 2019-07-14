Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Valuation Rose While Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.91 Million; Stone Run Capital Upped Wabtec (WAB) Position

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 875,463 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 992,367 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock. Demsey John also sold $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, January 31. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 93.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 713 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 10,120 were accumulated by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp. Principal Group Inc reported 318,761 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,855 shares. Counselors has 0.1% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 11,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. New York-based Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.26% stake. 497 are owned by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Brookmont Management reported 3,744 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.31% or 9,253 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavour Silver: Waiting For Savior, Waiting For Terronera – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5 were reported by Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ameriprise holds 126,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Company Il owns 0.55% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11,949 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. 313,946 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset owns 4,320 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sequoia Lc has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 5,468 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sumitomo Life Co reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.