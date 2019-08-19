Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Cut Its Position by $1.91 Million; Marathon Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 307,968 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.53B market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $15.68 during the last trading session, reaching $194.9. About 1.37M shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 197,045 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Contravisory Mgmt holds 0.02% or 369 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 11,384 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.03M shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corporation has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 11,568 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 4,670 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 625 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.6% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 110,586 shares. Joho Ltd Liability Com invested 0.46% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Motco reported 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conning Inc reported 7,506 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 571,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.74 million are owned by Lasalle Invest Mngmt Lc. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 9,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spc Financial owns 0.37% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 64,805 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 88,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chevy Chase invested in 0.07% or 632,105 shares. Marco Invest Llc reported 10,999 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc holds 83,835 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 26,723 shares. Mengis Incorporated holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 50,545 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 20,638 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.62% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $119.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.