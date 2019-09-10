Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Cut Holding; Redmond Asset Management Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Lowered by $328,560

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 7,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation)

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 1.71M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.4% or 117,124 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,365 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 90,018 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 11,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth owns 96,973 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt reported 0.49% stake. Northstar Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 76,835 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,564 shares stake. Nwq Inv Mngmt has 4,269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argyle Cap invested in 15,482 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 27,732 shares. Headinvest Ltd stated it has 81,409 shares. Marathon Management has 0.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,997 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares to 196,619 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc Com.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $552.01 million for 32.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,700 shares. Bath Savings, a Maine-based fund reported 36,534 shares. Lincoln Natl has 1,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,200 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 1,955 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 97,854 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 12,395 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 26,928 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com invested in 26,148 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 34,639 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 47,231 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Co. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Finemark Comml Bank And owns 3,095 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,101 shares or 0.06% of the stock.