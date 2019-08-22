Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holder Underhill Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.91 Million as Stock Price Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.08 million, down from 3.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 208,887 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $200.7. About 386,809 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 10,810 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 6,731 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 116,347 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Westpac Corp reported 15,584 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Lc invested in 0.46% or 16,462 shares. Fiera Capital Corp owns 11,568 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested in 4 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division stated it has 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vigilant Capital Ltd Co reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qcm Cayman stated it has 17,692 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,418 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 110,209 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 878,608 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 7,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston And Inc holds 0.15% or 3,580 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP reported 0.13% stake. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.2% or 10,549 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Llc owns 0.84% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 22,813 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 3,682 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 336 shares. 311,153 are held by King Luther Capital Corporation. Conning Incorporated holds 9,562 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co reported 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Homrich Berg has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). North Star Investment Mgmt has 15,700 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Argyle Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 41,075 shares or 1.64% of the stock.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 186,000 shares to 894,074 shares, valued at $44.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 119,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).