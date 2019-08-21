Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Position Increased by United American Securities Inc; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Raised Position by $1.08 Million

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 3.26 million shares traded or 133.91% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 14,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.06M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 2.96M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.21% or 1,955 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants invested in 96 shares. Moreover, Global Thematic Partners Limited Liability has 2.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 14,535 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Waddell & Reed holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 813,059 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). National Bank stated it has 14,603 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Management Lp has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Capital Ltd Liability reported 16,462 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 60,812 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bridges Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 46,906 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of stock or 422,056 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.40 million shares to 5.70M shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,105 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).