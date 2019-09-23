Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Lowered Its Stake; As Xylem (XYL) Share Price Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 78,576 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39M, down from 83,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 932,975 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 76.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1,598 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134,000, down from 6,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 427,449 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,780 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hartford Mngmt holds 19,998 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 2,831 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,528 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 2,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1.04M shares. Schroder Investment Management accumulated 197,361 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,588 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability accumulated 1.56% or 693,148 shares. Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 64,719 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Amer Gp Inc holds 61,677 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership has 80,348 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 19,730 shares to 54,682 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 162,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.22 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 1,743 shares to 32,050 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 0.03% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 18,699 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 36,729 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 245,381 shares stake. Da Davidson invested in 2,488 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C holds 384,263 shares. 716 were accumulated by Hm Payson Company. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 1,527 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.02% or 97,339 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt accumulated 230,391 shares. 24,675 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd. Haverford Trust reported 3,379 shares. Btim Corp invested in 244,452 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited owns 4,611 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited, Australia-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc reported 878 shares.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

