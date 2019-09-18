Estee Lauder Co (EL) Valuation Rose While Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Stake; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Rose While Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Its Position

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Co Inc (EL) by 76.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 59,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 18,699 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 78,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $190.38. About 752,392 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 971,124 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 13.17 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,100 shares to 60,205 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 16,140 shares valued at $3.23M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Thursday, August 22.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Jr Gold Miner Etf by 43,360 shares to 53,179 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 13,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Inv Dyn Bio Genome Etf.