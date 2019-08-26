Estabrook Capital Management Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $82.72 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Rogers Communication (RCI) by $4.60 Million

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 45,585 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74B, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.04. About 3.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 191,154 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc Com by 309 shares to 2,494 shares, valued at $36.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Hldgs Ltd Ord (NYSE:RNR) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,863 shares, and cut its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd Shs (NYSE:NVGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trian Fund Mngmt LP has 40.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36.70 million shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated owns 3,162 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.66% or 115,350 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 12.40 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.5% or 201,352 shares in its portfolio. 299,245 were reported by Nippon Life Ins. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.25% or 4,063 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 295,655 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hills Bancshares & Tru Company, Iowa-based fund reported 62,997 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 167,847 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 66,740 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11.38 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 20,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co has 20,422 shares. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 133 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 0.27% or 368,301 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.03% or 58,071 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fiera Capital has 0.11% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 509,295 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt has 20,600 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,044 shares. Hexavest stated it has 109,858 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mgmt has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19.20M shares. 2.36 million are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 241,599 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 462,398 shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $167.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 109,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ).