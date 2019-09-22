Estabrook Capital Management Trimmed By $67.40 Million Its Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stake; Norwood Financial (NWFL) Has 4 Sentiment

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 329 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 24,761 shares with $5.07 billion value, down from 25,090 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $110.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75 million shares traded or 145.49% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Norwood Financial Corp. for 15,811 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 11,821 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,098 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $204.49 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 1.97% above currents $225.72 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 3,123 shares. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 1.64% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York owns 5,600 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.01% or 2,525 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has 3,991 shares. Segment Wealth Management accumulated 0.21% or 5,145 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Comm invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Assetmark Incorporated invested in 26,654 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,484 shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assocs holds 1,516 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M Kraus & Co reported 3.94% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,742 were reported by Parkside National Bank And Tru. Deprince Race And Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 61,236 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co holds 0.26% or 3,683 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 298,239 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.