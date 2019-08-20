Estabrook Capital Management Stake in Nike Class B (NKE) Raised by $40.67 Million; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) as Valuation Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 3.29M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 47,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98B, up from 46,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Hldgs Ltd Ord (NYSE:RNR) by 200 shares to 15,863 shares, valued at $2.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Automotive Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 52 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,463 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corpor (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.49 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.