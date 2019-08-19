Estabrook Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Target (TGT) as Stock Price Rose; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Medifast (MED) Position as Stock Price Declined

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,848 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 billion, up from 19,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 360,361 shares traded or 35.28% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hoplite Cap Limited Partnership has invested 4% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 22,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 3,812 shares. Sei Invs Communications reported 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York holds 16,443 shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hood River Cap Limited Company holds 1.32% or 205,206 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 61,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.03% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 6,130 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 25 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 6,901 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 14,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation owns 4,910 shares. Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

