Estabrook Capital Management Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $83.30 Million; Adobe Systems (Put) (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Decreased Position by $5.69 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $282.89. About 1.60M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 133,903 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 billion, up from 132,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 9.13 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 43,635 shares to 263,382 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Adr.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.48 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 600 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca holds 0.02% or 424 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc owns 2,179 shares. Korea Corporation stated it has 506,003 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 3,794 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.30M shares. Coastline accumulated 0.99% or 24,910 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 1.09% or 43,671 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 787 shares. 200,331 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Lc. Parnassus Invs Ca stated it has 39,020 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 890 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.34% or 25,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 235,331 shares. Moreover, Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 76,835 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 279,552 shares. Colrain Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,075 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Lc owns 175,352 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Mngmt Lc invested in 2.7% or 107,302 shares. Bancorporation Of The West reported 0.29% stake. 10,035 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Limited Company. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50.42 million shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,161 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls reported 2.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lynch In has 2.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bangor Comml Bank stated it has 36,587 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp Dshs 1/400 Pfd by 750 shares to 38,125 shares, valued at $1.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,977 shares, and cut its stake in Frp Hldgs Inc Com.