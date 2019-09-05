Estabrook Capital Management Raised By $62.95 Million Its Disney (Walt) Productions (DIS) Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Raised Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Estabrook Capital Management increased Disney (Walt) Productions (DIS) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management acquired 567 shares as Disney (Walt) Productions (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 26,968 shares with $2.99B value, up from 26,401 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Productions now has $250.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 1.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 122.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc acquired 35,600 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 64,600 shares with $4.20M value, up from 29,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 1.05 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Lilis Energy Inc stake by 351,871 shares to 6.24M valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE) stake by 430,000 shares and now owns 147,998 shares. Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79.89’s average target is 24.67% above currents $64.08 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $8600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Company owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,760 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 2.95M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Research has invested 1.61% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 161,701 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Com stated it has 48,910 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Tekla Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 328,891 are held by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Coldstream Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,764 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gw Henssler & owns 180,449 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Kings Point has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Newfocus Financial Grp Limited Co has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,159 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 50 shares to 450 valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del Par $0.01 (NYSE:F) stake by 2,798 shares and now owns 51,816 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 11.41% above currents $138.83 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.