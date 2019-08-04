Estabrook Capital Management Position in M & T Bk (MTB) Has Trimmed by $25.44 Million as Share Value Declined; Boston Partners Upped Stake in Usa Truck (USAK)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 162 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.68 million, down from 2,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 1.03M shares traded or 39.66% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence

Boston Partners increased its stake in Usa Truck Inc (USAK) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 48,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.77% . The institutional investor held 434,207 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 385,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25M market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 424,559 shares traded or 200.34% up from the average. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22

Since May 1, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $358,014 activity. The insider Creager Robert E. bought $49,928. Another trade for 2,900 shares valued at $40,162 was made by GLASER THOMAS M on Thursday, May 2. King Zachary B bought $24,633 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 1,360 shares valued at $19,963 was bought by Chambers Mary Susan. The insider Bates Jason R. bought $126,000. $40,890 worth of stock was bought by ENZOR GARY on Monday, May 13.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 529,318 shares to 14.00M shares, valued at $140.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 773,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70M shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold USAK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.51 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Millennium Management Limited Liability owns 28,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 90,457 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset LP holds 245,902 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc holds 5,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 200 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc reported 1,173 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 12,116 shares. Chicago Equity Partners has 0.03% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,535 shares. Grace White has invested 0.3% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 30,992 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Burney holds 1,738 shares. 209,640 are owned by Btim Corporation. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 31,003 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 295,609 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,732 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 6,401 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 18,200 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited holds 0.06% or 3,832 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma holds 487,605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Ftb Advisors reported 35 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4,148 activity.