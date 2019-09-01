Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Its Deere & Co. (DE) Holding by $82.48 Million as Share Price Rose; Academy Capital Management Increases Position in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.58 million, down from 3,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 67,330 shares to 277,898 shares, valued at $23.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,173 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harris LP holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.86 million shares. Bokf Na owns 415,554 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 1.16% or 377,968 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 189,264 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pioneer Bancorp N A Or accumulated 4.59% or 56,158 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 31,800 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr has 4.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Securities Lc has 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scotia holds 917,519 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Sandhill Partners Limited holds 0.16% or 5,906 shares. White Pine Invest, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,564 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anderson Hoagland & Comm reported 21,312 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 7,800 shares to 105,927 shares, valued at $11.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr.