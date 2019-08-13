Estabrook Capital Management Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 367,623 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 40 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.17 million, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $29.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.78. About 1.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 269,223 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Smith And Howard Wealth Lc has 145 shares. Oz Management LP accumulated 188,522 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Glynn Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,454 shares. The New Jersey-based Dumont And Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Bancorp Na holds 1,255 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr LP has 547 shares. Vgi Ptnrs Pty accumulated 17.29% or 95,693 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 2.48% or 489,968 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,687 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 7,032 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 10,264 shares. 323 were accumulated by Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2.92% stake.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 935 shares to 147,715 shares, valued at $13.45B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 75 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64M shares to 120.09 million shares, valued at $170.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.