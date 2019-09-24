Estabrook Capital Management Increased Target (TGT) Stake; As Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) Market Valuation Declined, Crestwood Advisors Has Cut by $12.61 Million Its Holding

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 293,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 299,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 262,185 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 03/05/2018 – Genzyme Corporation, a SANOFI COMPANY | venglustat | N/A | 05/01/2018 | Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/03/2018 – REG-SANOFI SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 8 BILLION OF BOND ISSUES; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar; 15/04/2018 – Advent Is Said to Near Deal to Acquire Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA APPOINTS CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 3,994 shares as the company's stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 35,842 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 billion, up from 31,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.2. About 1.02 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 674 shares to 105,253 shares, valued at $9.86B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,258 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.83 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.