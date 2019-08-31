Estabrook Capital Management Increased Stake in Nvidia Com (NVDA); Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Yum Brands (YUM)

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 5 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.58 million, up from 1,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 349.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 47,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 61,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 13,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.51% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 30 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 159,889 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 0.27% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 13,137 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 468 shares. 4,389 were reported by Hills Bancorp. M&R Capital Inc reported 0.34% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 7,106 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.37% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,194 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Colonial Advsr has invested 0.54% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1832 Asset LP holds 10,380 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 3,000 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,584 shares to 2,683 shares, valued at $146,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 3.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 323 shares to 26,678 shares, valued at $6.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,764 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 0.91% or 202,738 shares. The New York-based Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 43,878 were accumulated by South Street Advsrs Ltd Co. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 370 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First City Capital Management Inc holds 1,662 shares. Architects holds 138 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 163,220 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 93,600 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moors & Cabot holds 20,280 shares. Alps invested in 0% or 3,014 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc owns 4,405 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership owns 7,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

