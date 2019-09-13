Estabrook Capital Management Increased Its A T & T (T) Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Lowered Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Position by $397,371 as Market Valuation Rose

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 238,638 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00B, up from 234,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 15.81 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct)

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 17,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 36,571 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $869,000, down from 53,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 201,318 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 19 investors sold OFG shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 44,240 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 3,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). 17,929 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt. Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). James Invest Rech Incorporated has 60,395 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 0.01% or 569,672 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc holds 35,985 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 4.03 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polaris Management Ltd Llc accumulated 259,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.83 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 373,980 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 0.03% or 634,610 shares.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.75M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 70,150 shares to 140,150 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 119,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westchester Inc accumulated 24,530 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Grp Inc Inc owns 2.50 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 38,565 shares. Adirondack & Mgmt holds 0.32% or 13,206 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 547,994 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Gfs Advisors Limited Company holds 155,585 shares. Coastline Trust Com holds 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 111,935 shares. Price Michael F holds 3.23% or 742,648 shares. West Coast Fincl owns 11,466 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,195 shares. Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv reported 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 57,934 shares. Bainco, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,163 shares. Highland Management Lc has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).